CancerVax gets $18M construction financing for manufacturing expansion

US drug developer CancerVax Corp says that it has secured an $18 million loan from Silicon Valley Bank to expand the production capacity of its biologics manufacturing facility in the Los Angeles, California area.
The company will use the funds primarily to construct and equip an additional production suite in its existing manufacturing facility, and to create additional warehouse and laboratory space to support the manufacture of Canvaxin, the company's lead product candidate, which is being studied in two international, Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Stage III or Stage IV, or advanced-stage, melanoma. Canvaxin is one of a new class of products being developed in the area of specific active immunotherapy
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