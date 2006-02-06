Cangene's HepaGam gets US approval

Canadian biotechnology group Cangene says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its HepaGam B for treatment following acute exposure to hepatitis B virus.
The product is a purified antibody or hyperimmune that is specific for HBV, the highly-infectious pathogen that can be spread through contact with blood and other bodily fluids from an infected person
Cangene manufactures HepaGam B in its Winnipeg facility using a process similar to that of its earlier FDA-approved drugs. The company anticipates that the drug will be distributed in the USA by Apotex Corp, Cangene's majority shareholder. The companies expect to launch the product within the next few months.
