Cantab buys vaccines from ImmuLogic

Cantab Pharmaceuticals has entered into an agreement to acquire twovaccine programs for the treatment of cocaine and nicotine addiction from ImmuLogic, for a maximum initial consideration of $9 million in the form of Cantab shares. In return, ImmuLogic is transferring the technology and $6 million in cash to help fund development of the vaccines through to the end of 2000, by which time both are expected to be in Phase II trials. Cantab has also promised up to $11 million in milestone payments to be paid up to the end of Phase II.

Cantab chief executive Jurek Sikorski noted that the new vaccines have a good fit with his company's existing immunotherapeutic vaccines portfolio, and address a large market with few therapeutic options. The cocaine vaccine is currently in Phase I trials which are being funded partly by the US National Institutes on Drug Abuse, while the nicotine vaccine is scheduled to enter the clinic in 1999.

Both vaccines deliver the drug of abuse with a vaccine carrier and use alum as an adjuvant. They generate an antibody response which binds to the drug and interferes with its transport into the central nervous system, and are intended for use in tandem with behavioral therapy to overcome the addiction.