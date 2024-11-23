Carbatrol Agreement Redrawn

- Shire Laboratories of the UK has reacquired worldwide rights to itssustained release carbamazepine product for epilepsy, Carbatrol, in a renegotiation of the terms of its existing deal with Elan subsidiary Athena Neurosciences. Shire will pay $25 million in cash and equity on completion of the agreement. Carbatrol was recently cleared for marketing in the USA. Under the redrawn collaboration, Athena and Shire will copromote Carbatrol to neurologists in the USA for a period of two years.
