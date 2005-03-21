Cardiac benefits reported with Millennium's Integrilin

A study assessing the efficacy of the glycoprotein IIb-IIIa inhibitor Integrilin (eptifibatide), developed by the US group Millennium Pharmaceuticals, found that the thrombolytic agent reduced the risk of heart attack in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention.

Although the study assessed GP IIb-IIIa inhibitors in general, 68.0% of the treated patient population was on Integrilin. Results showed that a GP IIb-IIIa inhibitor plus heparin [n=1881] demonstrated superior 30-day net clinical outcomes in PCI patients, with up to 27.0% relative reduction in the combined safety and efficacy composite endpoint compared to the other treatment regimens (including bivalirudin plus a GP IIb-IIIa inhibitor [n=1754] or bivalirudin alone [n=824]). In addition, there was no significant difference in TIMI major or minor bleeding between treatment regimens.