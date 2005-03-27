Cardiome Pharma prices $51M offering

Canada's Cardiome Pharma says that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters in connection with its previously-announced public offering of 8.5 million common shares. The shares will be sold at $6.00 each and all will be offered by the company. The total gross proceeds to the company will be $51.0 million.

In addition, Cardiome has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,275,000 shares at the offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. If the over-allotment is exercised in full, total gross proceeds will be approximately $58.6 million.