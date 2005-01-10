Cardiome's drug effective in AF

Shares in Canadian drugmaker Cardiome shot up 21% to C$9.10 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 20, following positive results of a Phase III clinical trial of RSD1235, in development with partner Fujisawa Healthcare for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, which met its primary endpoint.
Data taken from the recently-completed 416-patient atrial arrhythmia Phase III study, known as ACT 1, demonstrate that, of 237 patients with recent-onset AF, 52% of those receiving an intravenous dose of the drug converted to normal heart rhythm, as compared to 4% of placebo patients. In addition, the results indicate that the agent is safe and well-tolerated in the targeted patient population.
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