Cardiome's oxypurinol misses Ph II endpoint

Canada's Cardiome Pharma has reported disappointing results from a Phase II clinical trial evaluating oxypurinol in 405 congestive heart failure patients.
The agent failed to demonstrate a statistically-significant benefit over placebo in the primary composite endpoint (p=0.357). In addition, no benefits were observed over placebo on the Minnesota CHF Quality of Life index and time to acute clinical events (mortality plus re-hospitalization for heart failure) as secondary endpoints. A significant reduction in serum uric acid levels was observed in patients on the drug, supporting its case as a treatment for gout.
"We are clearly disappointed with this unequivocal negative outcome," said Bob Rieder, Cardiome's president. "This well-designed and well-executed study has met its objective of providing a clear outcome measurement. We will review the data in greater detail prior to making any final decisions about the future of this program," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze