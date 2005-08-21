Cardiome's oxypurinol misses Ph II endpoint

Canada's Cardiome Pharma has reported disappointing results from a Phase II clinical trial evaluating oxypurinol in 405 congestive heart failure patients.

The agent failed to demonstrate a statistically-significant benefit over placebo in the primary composite endpoint (p=0.357). In addition, no benefits were observed over placebo on the Minnesota CHF Quality of Life index and time to acute clinical events (mortality plus re-hospitalization for heart failure) as secondary endpoints. A significant reduction in serum uric acid levels was observed in patients on the drug, supporting its case as a treatment for gout.

"We are clearly disappointed with this unequivocal negative outcome," said Bob Rieder, Cardiome's president. "This well-designed and well-executed study has met its objective of providing a clear outcome measurement. We will review the data in greater detail prior to making any final decisions about the future of this program," he added.