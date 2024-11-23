Carter-Wallace's Astelin Nears Approval

Carter-Wallace's nasal spray for seasonal allergic rhinitis, Astelin (azelastine), has been recommended for approval in the USA, but only as a twice-daily treatment. The company had sought to get backing for once-daily administration of the antihistamine, but the panel decided that the data did not show efficacy at that dose. In the spring of 1994, the company received a non-approvable letter from the Food and Drug Administration for the product.