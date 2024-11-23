Carticel "Approvable" In USA

Genzyme Tissue Repair has received an approvable letter from the USFood and Drug Administration for Carticel, its autologous cultured chondrocyte system used in the correction of certain types of knee cartilage damage. The firm says it expects to satisfy all the requirements of the letter by late July or early August. Carticel has been approved under the accelerated process, which requires the company to conduct two confirmatory trials to assess long-term safety and outcome.