Cash For Parkinson's At NeuroSearch

Danish brain drug specialist NeuroSearch has, through a private share placement, raised 40 million Danish kroner ($7.3 million). The comp- any says it will use this to finance the development of its new drug, NS 2214, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, and a second in-house project, details of which have yet to be disclosed, which has shown promising results in the preclinical stages of development. A public placing will be made in the future.

NS 2214 is a dopamine uptake inhibitor. It extends the lifespan and thus physiological effect of dopamine by preventing its natural uptake and metabolic breakdown. In patients suffering from Parkinson's disease this is crucial as dopamine levels are fundamentally low due to diminished numbers of dopamine neurons. (The actual process of dopaminergic breakdown is thought to produce harmful free radicals and, as such, is an additional contributor to the neurodegeneration process in Parkinson's patients).

In animal models, NS 2214 has shown potent anti-Parkinson's effects after low oral doses, says the company. These include, enhanced locomotion in dopamine-depleted mice, protection against MPTP-induced toxicity of dopaminergic neurons, enhanced locomotion in MPTP-induced dopamine-lesioned mice, enhanced performance in MPTP-induced dopamine-lesioned monkeys and enhanced L-DOPA effect in dopamine depleted mice. According to the company, three other DA uptake inhibitors had only weak effects in the same tests.