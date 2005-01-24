Casodex' clinical and cost benefits

A paper published in the European Journal of Hospital Pharmacy has highlighted the clinical and cost benefits of AstraZeneca's Casodex (bicalutamide) in a UK hospital setting, stating that it delays disease progression in patients with locally-advanced prostate cancer and therefore reduces the need for health care resources associated with treatment of the advanced stages of the condition. Results from the Early Prostate Cancer Trial have shown that Casodex not only reduces the risk of disease progression 42% in radiotherapy patients, 47% in watchful waiting subjects and 29% in those with radical prostatectomy, it also enhances quality of life.
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