CASSELLA AND HOECHST AGREEMENT

- The two German pharmaceutical companies Hoechst and Cassella are to merge their pharmaceuticals distribution arrangements in Germany, with 60 staff at Cassella-Riedel in Frankfurt-Fechenhiem transferring to Hoechst Pharma at Bad Soden. By the end of 1995, 76 jobs will have been shed. The companies say the move is prompted by losses due to the government's health care reforms.
