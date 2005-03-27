CAT abandons Trabio after second clinical trial failure

Cambridge Antibody Technology's Trabio (lerdelimumab), a treatment for improving outcomes in glaucoma filtration surgery, has failed to meet the primary endpoint in its second and final pivotal study and the company will now abandon the drug's development for this indication.
The result confirms the findings of the first pivotal clinical study, which was announced in November 2004 At that point, the firm reported it would minimize all further development costs associated with the drug (Marketletter November 15, 2004)
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