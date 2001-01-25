CAT, Elan link up for neurological R&D

Cambridge Antibody Technology of the UK and Ireland's Elan haveforged an alliance for the development of novel therapeutics for human neurological disorders based on monoclonal antibodies. The companies will share funding responsibility during the four-year project, and say they have already identified 40 disease targets for the collaboration.
