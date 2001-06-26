CAT lawsuit against MorphoSys dismissed

MorphoSys of Germany has announced that a US lawsuit filed against thefirm by the UK's Cambridge Antibody Technology concerning the latter's Winter II patent has been dismissed. The suit was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of California, and was dismissed "for lack of jurisdiction and improper venue." The German firm noted that it successfully opposed a similar lawsuit from CAT in Europe in October 1999.
MorphoSys gets milestones from DuPont
Meantime, MorphoSys noted that it has received an undisclosed milestone payment from DuPont Pharmaceuticals, which is being bought by Bristol-Myers Squibb (Marketletter June 18), in connection with the installation at the latter's base in Wilmington, USA, of its AutoCAL system. The Munich-based firm's chief scientific officer, Thomas von Rueden, said the payments "demonstrated the efficiency and reliability of our automation system."
