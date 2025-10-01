CAT Links With Pfizer

Cambridge Antibody Technology is the latest firm to join the Pfizer-Gen network of alliances, which Pfizer initiated in 1995 to expand its biotechnology expertise. As a result, CAT has signed a multimillion dollar agreement, in which Pfizer gains access to its phage antibody display and selection technologies for use in its drug discovery programs. CAT gains license fees and milestone and royalty commitments.
