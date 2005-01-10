Thursday 18 June 2026

CAT prevails in Humira royalty dispute with Abbott

10 January 2005

A UK High Court judge, Justice Laddie, has ruled in favor of England-based Cambridge Antibody Technology in its dispute with US health care major Abbott Laboratories over royalties on Humira (adalimumab), for which the latter has marketing rights. The news saw CAT's share price leap 21% on the morning of the ruling, December 20, even though Abbott sought permission to appeal the decision.

Finding for CAT, Justice Laddie noted that the two firms are parties to an agreement, originally entered into in 1993 and then replaced by another to substantially the same effect in 1995. Under it, CAT has licensed Abbott to make use of its ground-breaking technology, referred to as library and phage display technology, for the purpose of enabling the latter to develop, make and sell a genetically-engineered human antibody to be used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The program to develop and make this antibody is lengthy and involves some of the most modern techniques of genetic engineering. CAT's technology is used at an early stage in the program.

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