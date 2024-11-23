CAT Signs Cancer Agreement With Techniclone

- Cambridge Antibody Technology of the UK has signed a deal with Techniclone of the USA for the development of new agents to diagnose and treat cancer. The new venture will make use of CAT's antibody technology and Techniclone's tumor necrosis technology in the production of monoclonal antibody products for delivering radioactivity to primary tumors and metastases. The approach may be used as a treatment, but could also allow imaging of tumor deposits for disease staging.