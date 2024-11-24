Company Overview

Founded in 2016, CatalYm's approach neutralizes GDF-15, a critical immunosuppressant used by tumor cells to survive. Visugromab, CatalYm’s lead antibody, has demonstrated durable anti-tumor efficacy with long-lasting objective responses in relapsed and refractory metastatic solid tumor patients in combination with anti-PD-1 treatment. CatalYm is advancing to Phase IIb studies to confirm visugromab as a new class of cancer immunotherapy in a broad range of anti-cancer regimens.

With its broad Phase IIb development plan, the company targets high-need solid tumor indications including NSCLC, UC, HCC and bladder cancer where existing and acquired resistance are a major problem.

As of Q3 2024, the company is in preparations to launch further randomized, controlled studies in several major cancer indications in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and standard-of-care in first- and second-line treatment in the first half of 2025.