CATs shareholders OK AstraZeneca subscription

The UK's Cambridge Antibody Technology, a company engaged in drug discovery through the use of human monoclonal antibodies, says that all resolutions were agreed at is extraordinary general meeting, held on December 16.

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 10,217,983 new ordinary shares in relation to AstraZeneca's subscription to be admitted to the Official List and to enter trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities, the firm said.