CBL and Acambis in vacc tech transfer deal

Cambridge Biostability, a developer of temperature-stable vaccines, has purchased the rights to fellow UK-based group Acambis Research's HolaVax-ETEC program - a vaccine against enterotoxigenic Escherrichia coli, a leading cause of severe diarrheal disease.
Under the terms of the accord, financial details of which were not provided, Acambis will transfer the development program, materials (with batches for coming trials) and all intellectual property in this area to CBL, but retains exclusive rights to market and sell the vaccine in North America.
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