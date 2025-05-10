CBO Views The Legacy Of 1984's Waxman-Hatch Act

Generic drugs have played an important role in holding down US nationalexpenditures on prescription pharmaceuticals from what would otherwise have been, and saved purchasers $8-$10 billion in retail prices in 1994 alone, according to a new report from the Congressional Budget Office.

The study, How Increased Competition from Generic Drugs has Affected Prices and Returns in the Pharmaceutical Industry, analyzes sales through pharmacies. Generic drugs accounted for 43% of US prescription drug turnover in 1996, compared to only 19% in 1994, says the report, which notes that three factors are behind the dramatic increase in sales of these products that has made those savings possible.

Three Factors Behind The Growth Of Generics First, the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984 (Waxman-Hatch Act) made it easier and cheaper for manufacturers to enter the market for generic, non-antibiotic drugs, it says. Second, by 1980, most US states had introduced drug substitution laws permitting pharmacists to dispense a generic, even when the prescription called for a brand-name medicine. And third, many private health insurance plans and some government programs, for example Medicaid, have actively promoted such generic substitution.