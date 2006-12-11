CDC says 1M US citizens have HIV

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement to coincide with the United Nations' World AIDS Day, in which the CDC's Director, Julie Gerberding, said that "over one million people are living with HIV in the USA." Dr Gerberding also announced the launch, by the Department of Health and Human Services, of a web site portal to provide information for HIV/AIDS sufferers about drug treatment programs, at www.AIDS.gov.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze