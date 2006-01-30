CDC welcomes growth of aspirin consumption

The USA's Centers for Disease Control reports that the federal government's target of 30% of people with diabetes, aged 40 and older, taking aspirin at least 15 times per month by 2010 has been achieved, five years early. Research by the CDC published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, on January 19, suggests that the growth in aspirin use is based more on awareness of health benefits for the heart than pain relief.
The research was carried out during 2003, in 24 states of the USA among more than 67,000 adults over the age of 35. Three quarters of respondents said that heart and circulatory issues were responsible for the decision to use aspirin. The CDC research team leader, Umed Ajani described the trend as "encouraging."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze