CDC welcomes growth of aspirin consumption

The USA's Centers for Disease Control reports that the federal government's target of 30% of people with diabetes, aged 40 and older, taking aspirin at least 15 times per month by 2010 has been achieved, five years early. Research by the CDC published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, on January 19, suggests that the growth in aspirin use is based more on awareness of health benefits for the heart than pain relief.

The research was carried out during 2003, in 24 states of the USA among more than 67,000 adults over the age of 35. Three quarters of respondents said that heart and circulatory issues were responsible for the decision to use aspirin. The CDC research team leader, Umed Ajani described the trend as "encouraging."