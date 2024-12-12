CEBioForum

Thursday 12 December 2024

2 April 20253 April 2025
Warsaw, PolandCambridge Innovation Center
The Central European BioForum is a regional event for the biotech sector, with over 100 exhibitors and 2,000 participants.

In particular, the Forum seeks to provide its regional and foreign entities with expertise in the Polish biotechnology sector. The event is accompanied by fairs and conferences that facilitate establishing business contacts and are an opportunity to present the offer of companies and institutions in the biotechnology industry.

