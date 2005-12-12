CEL-SCi in deal with NIAID for testing avian flu drug

CEL-SCI Corp has signed a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a part of the US National Institutes of Health, to test the firm's patented anti-infective drug CEL-1000 against the avian flu virus H5N1 in animal models. The testing will be conducted to determine whether CEL-1000 could be used as a potential treatment and/or preventive agent against this virus.

CEL-1000 has previously been shown to be protective in animal challenge studies against viruses and unrelated diseases, specifically herpes simplex virus, viral encephalitis and malaria, and to enhance survival against cancer in animals. The agent appears to activate innate (very early-stage) and Th1 type (cellular) immune responses to induce a broad-spectrum protection against infection in animal models. The innate immune system is generally accepted to be the first line of defense against infectious agents.