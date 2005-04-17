CEL-SCI's peptide effective against viral encephalitis in mice

USA-based immunotherapy specialist CEL-SCI Corp has announced that its CEL-1000 immune-modulating peptide was shown in mice to protect against viral encephalitis, a potentially lethal inflammation of the brain. The condition is on the US government's list of priority pathogens for bio-defense research, the firm noted.

Over 100 different types of viruses can cause acute encephalitis. In the USA, the most frequently reported causes are herpes simplex virus type 1 and viruses spread by insects such as the West Nile virus. Antiviral drugs are available for the treatment of herpes simplex infections, but not for other encephalitis-causing viruses.