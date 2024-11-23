Cel-Sci : trial for new HIV treatment HGP-30

- Cel-Sci has started a Phase I clinical trial of its experimental AIDS treatment, HGP-30. The product is an immunogen, designed to enhance an individual's innate immune response to HIV-1. The trial will include 22 HIV-infected patients with CD4 counts of between 50 and 600/mm3. Each patient will receive three doses of the immunogen over the course of the six-month study. Previous Phase I trials of HGP-30, in non-infected patients, have already been completed in the UK.
