Friday 15 August 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Celea Therapeutics

A respiratory-focused biotec company launched by PureTech Health to advance treatments for severe lung diseases.

The company’s lead program is deupirfenidone (LYT-100), a deuterated form of pirfenidone—one of only two approved therapies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Deupirfenidone is designed to improve tolerability and broaden use across fibrotic and inflammatory lung conditions.

The therapy has completed a Phase IIb trial, which demonstrated a slower decline in lung function over 26 weeks compared to historical controls, along with favorable tolerability. Extended follow-up to one year showed early signs of sustained benefit. Celea is preparing to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Q3 2025 to finalize plans for a Phase III program in IPF and potentially related indications.

The company is led by Sven Dethlefs, PhD, former CEO of Teva North America, bringing significant experience in respiratory drug development and commercialization. Financing details have not been disclosed, but as a PureTech-founded entity, Celea benefits from the parent company’s capital resources and infrastructure. The launch positions Celea to enter Phase III development with a late-stage asset in a market with high unmet medical need.

Latest Celea Therapeutics News

PureTech announces the launch of Celea Therapeutics
12 August 2025
More Celea Therapeutics news >


