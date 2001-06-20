Celebrex' efficacy and safety; new data

Pharmacia and Pfizer's selective COX-2 inhibitor Celebrex (celecoxib)has been shown to reduce the risk of ulcer complications by 87.5% compared to the older non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs diclofenac and naproxen in patients with osteoarthritis, according to the largest-ever rheumatology trial, known as SUCCESS 1, which was presented at the EULAR 2001 meeting (see also pages 18 and 20).
Ulcer complications occurred in 0.1% of the Celebrex group, compared to 0.8% of those on NSAIDs. The study enrolled over 13,000 patients and also showed that Celebrex demonstrated similar efficacy to the NSAIDS, but reduced upper gastrointestinal tract complications 19%-29% and UGI-related hospitalization rates by 50%.
Vioxx vs Celebrex
