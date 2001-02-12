Celera and Human Genome Project publish updated maps

Celera Genomics and the publicly-funded Human Genome SequencingConsortium have both published updated version of their maps of the human genome, in rival scientific journals. Celera's offering appears in the February 16 edition of Science, while the Human Genome Project's update is published in Nature (February 15).
One of the most surprising findings is that the human genome contains around 30,000-40,000 genes, far fewer than previous estimates, many of which had put the figure at well over 100,000.
If one considers that the number of coding genes in the human sequence compares with 6,000 for a yeast cell, 13,000 for a fly, 18,000 for a worm and 26,000 for a plant, "unless the human genome contains a lot of genes that are opaque to our computers, it is clear that we do not gain our undoubted complexity over worms and plants by using many more genes," said David Baltimore of the California Institute of Technology, in an editorial published in Nature.
