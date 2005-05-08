Celera files IND with US FDA

New York, USA-based Celera Genomics has submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its cancer drug candidate, CRA-024781, a novel histone deacetylase inhibitor.

The filing is based on data presented at the American Association for Cancer Research meeting in April, which demonstrated the agent's efficacy as a HDAC inhibitor in xenograft cancer models.

"We're pleased with the progress we've made in advancing CRA-024781 through its preclinical experiments to this point," said Robert Booth, the group's chief scientific officer. "We anticipate that we will utilize the insights we have gained from the identification of potential biomarkers of efficacy to design and implement our clinical trials, the first of which is planned to assess the safety and pharmacokinetics of CRA-024781 in a dose-escalation study, at a projected cost of less than $3.0 million," he added.