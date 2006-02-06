Celera' sees 2nd-qtr 2006 net losses $17.3 M

Maryland, USA-headquartered Celera Genomics, a member of the Applera group, has reported second quarter 2006 net losses of $17.3 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2005, which, the firm notes, is a reduction on the $19.4 million loss seen in 2004.

Following the announcement, Celera said it planned to partner or sell its small-molecule drug development program, adding that it was in discussion with several interested parties. In addition, the firm says it will fully integrate Celera Diagnostics, its joint venture with fellow US company Applied Biosystems, into Celera Genomics in order to ensure the continued growth and development of both businesses.

Celera says it has restructured its strategic alliance with health care major Abbott Laboratories. Under the updated accord, the firms have agreed to collaborate on the development of molecular diagnostics technologies. Additionally, following Abbott's termination of a distribution deal with Innogenetics in December 2005, the successful Human Leukocyte Antigen line which was co-developed by Celera and Abbott has been removed from the collaboration.