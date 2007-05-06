Celesio buys 90% stake in DocMorris

Germany-based pharmaceutical distributor Celesio says it has acquired a 90% stake in Dutch mail order pharmacy DocMorris from venture capital firms Neuhaus Partners, 3i and HgCapital. Celesio added that the balance of remaining shares are held by members of DocMorris' management team, including current chief executive Ralf Dainghaus, who will continue to lead the company.
Observers said that the move was designed to enable access to DocMorris' German pharmacy franchise which, despite comprising only 20 stores, is the country's best known chain. German pharmacists' organization, the ABDA, criticized the move, commenting that Celesio is "positioning itself against the individually led pharmacy."
