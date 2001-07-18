Monday 22 September 2025

Celexa driving earnings at Forest

18 July 2001

Forest Laboratories has posted a 162% leap in net income for its fiscalfirst quarter ended June 30, 2001, to almost $74.1 million, or $0.40 per share, comfortably beating analysts' estimates which ranged from $0.33-$0.38. However, the like, year-earlier period included a one-time payment of $14 million to Warner-Lambert (now part of Pfizer) following the termination of a co-marketing agreement for the antidepressant Celexa (citalopram), which was developed by Denmark's Lundbeck.

Pipeline also looking healthy

Sales for the period climbed 35% to $350.5 million and turnover from Celexa rose to $238.1 million from $149.9 million a year ago. Forest is also pleased with the state of its new product pipeline, notably its N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist memantine for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (Marketletter May 21), for which the company is preparing a New Drug Application to be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration later this year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Ipsen’s Bylvay wins PFIC approval in Japan
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen’s Bylvay wins PFIC approval in Japan
22 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Alexis Peyroles succeeds Colin Story as BetaGlue CEO
22 September 2025
Biotechnology
MHRA grants marketing authorization for Cabozantinib Ipsen
22 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III results for Roche’s giredestrant
22 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Genfit plans spending cut after ending VS-01 program in ACLF
22 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to acquire Metsera
22 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
KalVista’s Ekterly approved in EU and Switzerland
22 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze