Celexa driving earnings at Forest

Forest Laboratories has posted a 162% leap in net income for its fiscalfirst quarter ended June 30, 2001, to almost $74.1 million, or $0.40 per share, comfortably beating analysts' estimates which ranged from $0.33-$0.38. However, the like, year-earlier period included a one-time payment of $14 million to Warner-Lambert (now part of Pfizer) following the termination of a co-marketing agreement for the antidepressant Celexa (citalopram), which was developed by Denmark's Lundbeck.
Pipeline also looking healthy
Sales for the period climbed 35% to $350.5 million and turnover from Celexa rose to $238.1 million from $149.9 million a year ago. Forest is also pleased with the state of its new product pipeline, notably its N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist memantine for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (Marketletter May 21), for which the company is preparing a New Drug Application to be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration later this year.
