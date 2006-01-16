Celgene expects 30% rise in 2005 income

US drugmaker Celgene says it expects its total revenue next year to increase 30% to approximately $535.0 million, in line with its own expectations but slightly disappointing analysts. Those surveyed by Thomson Financial said that they expected earnings of $0.40 per share on lower sales of $531.0 million.
The New York-based company restated its updated guidance of $0.36-$0.38 per diluted share and said it will disclose its 2005 full-year financial results on January 26, 2006.
Last month, the firm cut its original full-year 2005 earnings projection of $0.55 per share after approval of Revlimid (lenalidomide) was delayed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze