Celgene expects 30% rise in 2005 income

US drugmaker Celgene says it expects its total revenue next year to increase 30% to approximately $535.0 million, in line with its own expectations but slightly disappointing analysts. Those surveyed by Thomson Financial said that they expected earnings of $0.40 per share on lower sales of $531.0 million.

The New York-based company restated its updated guidance of $0.36-$0.38 per diluted share and said it will disclose its 2005 full-year financial results on January 26, 2006.

Last month, the firm cut its original full-year 2005 earnings projection of $0.55 per share after approval of Revlimid (lenalidomide) was delayed.