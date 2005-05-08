Celgene posts record 1st-qtr EPS

USA-based drugmaker Celgene has reported record quarterly adjusted net income for the first three months of the year, with earnings per diluted share reaching $0.26 versus $0.05 in the same period last year.

Total revenue for the period increased 35.6% to $112.4 million from $82.9 million for the prior-year quarter. The key driver for this strong performance were net sales of the anticancer drug Thalomid (thalidomide), which rose 27.7% to $88.4 million from $69.2 million. Celgene says that its first quarter adjusted net income totaled $19.1 million, or adjusted earnings of $0.11 per diluted share compared to net income of $8.9 million or $0.05 per share in the first quarter of last year. These figures eliminate the effect of first-quarter charges in 2005 relating to the relocation of the company's headquarters and investment in USA-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, EntreMed.

Celgene reaffirmed its financial targets stated at the start of the year, predicting adjusted full-year EPS at $0.55. It forecast total revenue in the $525.0 million range for 2005, with Thalomid sales at $400.0 million and $60.0 million for the Ritalin (methylphenidate) family of drugs, indicated for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, which includes a significant milestone payment from licensee Novartis for the anticipated approval of Focalin XR (dexmethylphenidate HCl).