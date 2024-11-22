Celgene Reports Progress With Immunology Program

- Celgene has initiated clinical studies of the first compound in itsnovel class of anti-inflammatory agents, SelCIDs (selective cytokine inhibitory drugs), in the UK. The lead SelCID is a small-molecule inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor-alpha overproduction and has the potential to treat a broad range of autoimmune and inflammatory disease states, including rheumatoid arthritis, according to the company. It is the first drug from Celgene's immune discovery program to enter the clinic.
