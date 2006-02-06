Celgene's profits nosedive 82%

US firm Celgene says its 2005 fourth-quarter income fell 82% to $3.9 million, compared with $22.2 million in the year-earlier period. The company attributes the slump to its increased expenditure associated with gaining regulatory approval for its myelodysplastic syndrome treatment Revlimid (lenalidomide), which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for 5q deletion MDS.
Excluding the additional charges, which included a readjustment of royalties paid to fellow USA-based Entremed on sales of the drug Thalomid (thalidomide), the company posted earnings of $8.0 million or $0.4 per share, down from $17.4 million last year.
Despite the drop in profits, the firm says that 2005 saw some key achievements. These included: FDA approval for the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug Focalin XR (dexmethyphenidate HCl); the regulatory progress made regarding Revlimid in a variety of indications, including as a combination therapy with dexamethasone in the treatment of multiple myeloma; and the increased acceptance of Thalomid as a therapy for various types of cancer.
