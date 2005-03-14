Celgene's Revlimid Ph III trials meet endpoint

USA-based drugmaker Celgene says that two Phase III Special Protocol Assessment trials of its multiple-myeloma agent Revlimid (CC-5013) have exceeded the predetermined p<0.0015 value required for stopping the evaluation.
External Independent Data Monitoring Committee analyses found a statistically-significant improvement in time to disease progression - the primary endpoint of both trials - in patients receiving Revlimid in combination with dexamethasone compared to those given dexamethasone alone.
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