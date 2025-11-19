Celgene's thalidomide gets orphan status for mouth ulcers

- Celgene has received orphan drug approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the use of thalidomide in treating mouth ulcers in people with AIDS or cancer. If the drug is given marketing approval, Celgene will have exclusive rights to sell thalidomide for this indication for seven years. Celgene is also conducting clinical trials of thalidomide for AIDS-related cachexia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze