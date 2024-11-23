Saturday 23 November 2024

Cell and Gene Therapy

Biotechnology
Vyriad collaborates with Novartis on in vivo CAR-T cell therapies
US clinical-stage biotech Vyriad has entered into a strategic collaboration with Swiss pharma giant Novartis to discover and develop in vivo chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
CSL shifts gene therapy focus, closes Pasadena site
Australia’s CSL Limited plans to shut down its Californian R&D facility focused on cell and gene therapies by January 2025, signaling a shift away from ex vivo lentiviral-based technology.   19 November 2024
Biotechnology
Silence presents positive Phase II zerlasiran data at AHA
19 November 2024
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca selects Quell drug to progress in type 1 diabetes Treg cell therapy program
Privately-held UK firm Quell Therapeutics, which positions itself as a pioneer in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system, has announced that AstraZeneca has selected a candidate to progress in the type 1 diabetes (T1D) Treg cell therapy program.   18 November 2024
Biotechnology
M&A activity – CRISPR fuelling investor interest in gene editing
A Feature analyzing M&A, licensing and partnerships in gene editing as CRISPR therapeutics enter the market and present new opportunities for pharma growth.   15 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA nod for AADC deficiency gene therapy from PTC
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of PTC Therapeutics’ gene therapy for the treatment of AADC (aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase) deficiency, making it the first-ever gene therapy approved in the USA that is directly administered to the brain.   14 November 2024
Biotechnology
Neurogene’s NGN-401 gene therapy scores well in Rett syndrome
Neurogene has announced positive interim clinical data in the first four participants in the low-dose cohort of its ongoing Phase I/II open-label trial designed to evaluate NGN-401 gene therapy for the treatment of female pediatric patients with Rett syndrome.   13 November 2024
Biotechnology
BeiGene posts strong 3rd-qtr 2024 sales growth
Sino-American oncology company BeiGene has announced third-quarter 2024 financials, showing the total revenues was $1,002 million, up 28% compared to $781 million in the same period of 2023.   13 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sarepta halts development of Duchenne drug as Elevidys soars
Sarepta Therapeutics has announced it will cease development of SRP-5051, an experimental drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, citing safety issues, feedback from the Food and Drug Administration, and the shifting Duchenne treatment landscape.   11 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA Rare Pediatric Disease status for AskBio’s AB-1003
Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (AskBio) today announced that AB-1003 (also known as LION-101) has received rare pediatric disease designation and orphan-drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9).   7 November 2024
Biotechnology
AI drives market transformation in Duchenne muscular dystrophy
The global market for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics is projected to grow by $4.4 billion between 2024 and 2028, fueled by artificial intelligence and strong demand for new treatments.   7 November 2024
Biotechnology
Ring expands global R&D efforts with new Singapore partnerships
Ring Therapeutics, a biotech based in Massachusetts, USA, has announced strategic partnerships with Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR) and the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI).   5 November 2024
Biotechnology
Global DNA synthesis market to grow $6.5 billion by 2028
The global DNA synthesis market will grow by $6.5 billion over the next five years, according to a new report from Technavio.   29 October 2024
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 25
Last week Vertex Pharmaceuticals released positive Phase III results for its suzetrigine for moderate-to-severed pain. Belgium’s UCB revealed that Swiss pharma giant Roche was terminating its collaboration on the Alzheimer’s candidate bepranemab. The UK’s health technology assessor the Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) declined to recommend a second Alzheimer’s treatment, this time Eli Lilly’s Kisunla. Also of note, Lyell Immunopharma announced its planned acquisition of ImmPACT Bio and reprioritization of its own clinical pipeline.   27 October 2024
Biotechnology
Lyell Immunopharma to acquire ImmPACT Bio
California, USA-based Lyell Immunopharma (Nasdaq: LYEL) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held US CAR-T company ImmPACT Bio.   26 October 2024
Biotechnology
Phase II Intellia data fail to impress investors
Intellia Therapeutics has announced Phase II results for its CRISPR-based therapy, NTLA-2002, aimed at providing a one-time treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE).   25 October 2024
Biotechnology
Dyno Therapeutics inks new partnership with Roche
US artificial intelligence (AI) to gene therapy focussed biotech Dyno Therapeutics today announced its second research collaboration with Roche to develop next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapies targeting neurological diseases.   24 October 2024
Biotechnology
Ocuphire buys Opus Genetics, grows gene therapy pipeline
Ocuphire Pharma has announced its acquisition of Opus Genetics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on treating inherited retinal diseases.   24 October 2024
Biotechnology
Editas Medicine changes strategy for lead CRISPR program
Editas Medicine has announced plans to seek a partner or buyer for its lead CRISPR program, reni-cel, as the company continues to shift its strategy.   23 October 2024
Biotechnology
Sangamo shares jump as FDA clears faster gene therapy pathway
Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics surged around 40% on Tuesday, following the announcement that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted the company a faster path to approval for its gene therapy ST-920 (isaralgagene civaparvovec) for Fabry disease.   23 October 2024
Biotechnology
Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

