Cell & Gene Therapy Congress

An ELRIG conference bringing together academic and industry leaders to explore the translational challenge of advancing cell and gene therapies into the clinic.

Across two days, the programme focuses on real-world progress in gene and cell therapy development, featuring scientific and practical perspectives spanning modality innovation, disease-focused advances, and the hurdles that can slow clinical translation. The event is positioned as an open-access forum designed to connect the community and encourage collaboration around solutions that move advanced therapies forward.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Academic and industry scientists working in cell and gene therapy discovery and translational research

Clinicians, healthcare stakeholders and translational teams supporting movement into the clinic

Start-ups, biotech leaders and business development professionals in advanced therapies

Investors and enabling-technology providers across the CGT ecosystem

Scale

ELRIG positions its conferences as open-access and free to attend, with dedicated exhibitor/sponsor involvement.

The organiser does not consistently publish a single headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors on the main event pages.

What to expect