Friday 6 February 2026

Cell & Gene Therapy Congress

Visit event website
9 March 202610 March 2026
Cambridge, UKHinxton Hall
An ELRIG conference bringing together academic and industry leaders to explore the translational challenge of advancing cell and gene therapies into the clinic.

Across two days, the programme focuses on real-world progress in gene and cell therapy development, featuring scientific and practical perspectives spanning modality innovation, disease-focused advances, and the hurdles that can slow clinical translation. The event is positioned as an open-access forum designed to connect the community and encourage collaboration around solutions that move advanced therapies forward.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Academic and industry scientists working in cell and gene therapy discovery and translational research
  • Clinicians, healthcare stakeholders and translational teams supporting movement into the clinic
  • Start-ups, biotech leaders and business development professionals in advanced therapies
  • Investors and enabling-technology providers across the CGT ecosystem

Scale

  • ELRIG positions its conferences as open-access and free to attend, with dedicated exhibitor/sponsor involvement.
  • The organiser does not consistently publish a single headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors on the main event pages.

What to expect

  • Two days of content focused on practical pathways to clinical translation in cell and gene therapy
  • Disease- and modality-oriented sessions (including gene therapy for neurological/neurometabolic disorders and platform approaches for rare diseases)
  • Networking across academia, biotech, investors and solution providers in a collaborative setting
  • An in-person meeting at the Wellcome Genome Campus designed to support community-building and partnership conversations

