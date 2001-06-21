Cell Genesys begins Ph I/II GVAX trial

Cell Genesys has initiated a second Phase I/II clinical trial of itsGVAX lung cancer vaccine in patients with advanced-stage non-small cell lung cancer who have failed previous therapies. This trial follows an earlier Phase I/II study in which the vaccine demonstrated antitumor activity in advanced-stage patients who had not responded to chemotherapy and/or radiation treatment. Cell Genesys now plans to initiate Phase III trials in both prostate and lung cancer, which are expected to begin late next year.
