Cell Genesys Gets First Payment From HMR

With the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act regarding its Hoechst Marion Roussel collaboration (Marketletter October 16) now expired, Cell Genesys has received the first $20 million equity investment from HMR. This is for the purchase of 2 million shares of CG common stock at $10/ share. Including this $20 million, CG has received more than half of the approximately $50 million committed during the first two years of the collaboration, announced in October. CG could receive a further $100 million over the next five years.