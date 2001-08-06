Tuesday 26 August 2025

Cell Genesys/GPC see positive preclinical results for cardio-gene therapy in

6 August 2001

US firm Cell Genesys, in collaboration with GPC Biotech of Germany, saysthat, in preclinical studies of cardiovascular gene therapy in porcine models, a novel cell-cycle inhibitor fusion gene, p27/p16 (on which GPC holds issued patents), has demonstrated potent inhibition of coronary artery occlusion resulting from restenosis, a complication associated with angioplasty treatment of coronary artery disease.

Specifically, these studies showed a significant reduction of angioplasty-induced coronary intimal artery thickening in blood vessels, in some cases more than 60%, after treatment with p27/p16 therapy. These data were published in the journal Circulation Research (August issue), the official journal of the American Heart Association, by James McArthur and colleagues at Cell Genesys and GPC.

