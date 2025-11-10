Cell Genesys' HIV T Cell Therapy Move On

Cell Genesys has completed patient enrollment for the Phase I part of a Phase I/II trial of its anti-HIV gene therapy in AIDS patients. 29 patients have entered the study, which began last October at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, USA. The Phase II portion of the study is expected to begin later this year after the review of Phase I data.

The Phase I/II trial involves pairs of identical twins, one of whom is infected with HIV and the other not. Killer (cytotoxic) T cells are taken from the healthy twin, purified, genetically modified to recognize and destroy HIV-infected cells, expanded and then administered to the HIV-infected twin. The use of identical twins for the study avoids the problem of tissue rejection.

The company's cell technology is based on introducing genetic elements for disease-specific receptors into cytotoxic T lymphocytes to enable them to recognize specific antigens. In addition to cytotoxic T cells, the company has also modified bone marrow stem cells to have disease-specific receptor capability and has shown that these hybrids can give rise to leukocytes with the ability to kill HIV-infected cells. The stem cell findings point toward the possible development of an additional therapeutic strategy complementary to the T cell program. Furthermore, Cell Genesys is also developing its "seek and destroy" products for use against malignant cells and is at the preliminary stage of developing treatments for specific types of cancer.