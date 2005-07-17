Cell Genesys starts second Ph III GVAX trial

Cell Genesys of the USA says it has commenced a second multicenter Phase III clinical study of its GVAX vaccine for prostate cancer in patients with metastatic hormone-refractory forms of the condition.

The firm hopes that data from the VITAL-2 (Vaccine ImmunoTherapy with Allogeneic prostate cancer cell Lines) trial, which will compare the efficacy of GVAX plus Sanofi-Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel) to a regimen of Taxotere and prednisone in extending patient survival, will form a key component of the product's registration dossier.