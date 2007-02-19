Cell Projects buys Isohelix

UK-based molecular biology solutions provider Cell Projects says that it has acquired fellow UK firm Isohelix. CP explained that Isohelix' expertise in buccal swab technology is an "ideal strategic fit" with products that it already manufactures, and added that it will integrate all aspects of the latter company's business into its facility in Maidstone. Financial terms of the purchase were not provided.
